Haaland could move to another European giant

According to information from El Chiringuito, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may soon change his club registration.

According to the source, the Norwegian national team forward will continue his career at PSG.

If forward Kylian Mbappe does not extend his contract, then the management of the Parisian club will deal with the transfer of Haaland. The source notes that PSG have already contacted the 23-year-old Norwegian's agent to find out his plans for the future.

Erling Haaland moved to Manchester City in 2022, and his agreement runs until 2027. Last season, Haaland took part in 53 matches in various tournaments, scoring 52 goals and making nine assists. He became the team's top scorer in all tournaments, breaking several “eternal” records both for the club and for various competitions.

Kylian Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018, and his contract with the club runs until 2024. If the agreement with him is not renewed, then in the winter he will be able to sign a preliminary agreement with any of the clubs, and in the summer he will be able to leave the French team for free.