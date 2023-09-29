RU RU NG NG
Main News Haaland could move to another European giant

Haaland could move to another European giant

Football news Today, 00:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Haaland could move to another European giant Haaland could move to another European giant

According to information from El Chiringuito, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may soon change his club registration.

According to the source, the Norwegian national team forward will continue his career at PSG.

If forward Kylian Mbappe does not extend his contract, then the management of the Parisian club will deal with the transfer of Haaland. The source notes that PSG have already contacted the 23-year-old Norwegian's agent to find out his plans for the future.

Erling Haaland moved to Manchester City in 2022, and his agreement runs until 2027. Last season, Haaland took part in 53 matches in various tournaments, scoring 52 goals and making nine assists. He became the team's top scorer in all tournaments, breaking several “eternal” records both for the club and for various competitions.

Kylian Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018, and his contract with the club runs until 2024. If the agreement with him is not renewed, then in the winter he will be able to sign a preliminary agreement with any of the clubs, and in the summer he will be able to leave the French team for free.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news 27 sep 2023, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:30 Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Football news Today, 03:02 Barcelona may cease to exist Football news Today, 02:29 Girona coach speaks about the team's fantastic results Football news Today, 02:00 Ancelotti responded to Atletico's accusations against Real Madrid Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho made the worst coaching start of his career Football news Today, 00:36 Pochettino says he has a plan for Chelsea Football news Today, 00:03 Haaland could move to another European giant Football news Yesterday, 17:22 HIGHLIGHTS. Roma lost their third match since the start of the season and are 16th in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:31 The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Chelsea is going to take another 250 million pounds in debt
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 West Ham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023