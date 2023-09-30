Man City became the last team from the top 5 leagues to lose points this season

Today Manchester City in the match of the 7th round of the English Premier League lost to Wolverhampton away.

"Wolves" opened the scoring after Diaz's auto-goal. At the beginning of the second half, Alvarez made the numbers on the scoreboard 1-1. But soon Hee Chan Hwang scored the winning goal for the hosts.

This defeat was the first loss of points for City by the team in the new season. Before that, the Citizens had won six matches in six rounds.

Man City became the last team among the top-5 leagues in Europe, which lost in the new season. Before that, the other clubs in England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France have not won at least once.

Among the top-10 leagues in Europe, two clubs still only continue to win: PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie have seven wins in seven games, while Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super League have 6/6.

Earlier we reported that another unique event happened today: both clubs from Manchester - Man City and Man United - simultaneously lost for the first time since 2013.