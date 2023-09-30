Man Utd and Man City lost their matches in the EPL simultaneously for the first time in 10 years

In the seventh round of the English Premier League, both clubs from Manchester suffered defeat.

To have two Manchester grands in the same round lost, does not happen often. But this time there was a unique situation, because both clubs lost at the same time.

Man City came to visit Wolverhampton and sensationally lost 1:2. The Wolves opened the scoring at the start of the game thanks to Dias' own goal. Alvarez restored the balance after the break, but soon Hee Chan Hwang scored the winning goal for Wolverhampton.

The game between Man United and Crystal Palace was decided by one goal. Andersen's accurate strike midway through the first half was the winning goal.

For the first time since 2013, both clubs from Manchester lost their Saturday matches at 17:00 CET at the same time. Interestingly, the previous occasion also took place in September.

On 28 September 2013, United also lost on their field to West Bromwich (1:2), while City capitulated to Aston Villa (2:3) at the same time.

Note that Man City can still lose their lead after this round if Liverpool win their match today. Man United are currently in tenth place.