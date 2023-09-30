Premier League Results. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth

On September 30th, the matches of the 7th round of the 2023/24 Premier League season were held.

Arsenal confidently defeated Bournemouth with a score of 3-0 while visiting. The Gunners scored twice from the penalty spot against the Cherries. The third goal for the Londoners was netted by Kai Havertz. This marked the German's first goal for Arsenal.

The match between Wolverhampton and Manchester City ended sensationally, with the Wolves prevailing over Guardiola's team 2-1.

Crystal Palace took revenge on Manchester United for their exit from the English League Cup, defeating the Red Devils 1-0 on the road.

Additionally, West Ham, Newcastle, and Everton emerged victorious in their matches.

Another fixture from the 7th round of the Premier League will be played on Saturday: Tottenham vs. Liverpool.

Premier League. 7th Round. September 30th

Bournemouth - Arsenal - 0:4

Goals: Saka, 17, Edegor, 44 (pen.), Havertz, 53 (pen.), White, 90+3

West Ham - Sheffield United - 2:0

Goals: Bowen, 24, Soucek, 37

Wolverhampton - Manchester City - 2:1

Goals: Dias, 13 (own goal), Hwang Hee-Chan, 66 - Alvarez, 58

Manchester United - Crystal Palace - 0:1

Goal: Andersen, 25

Newcastle - Burnley - 2:0

Goals: Almiron, 14, Isak, 76 (pen.)

Everton - Luton Town - 1:2

Goals: Calvert-Lewin, 45 - Lockyer, 24, Morris, 31