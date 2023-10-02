Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's two defeats in a row

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola does not consider it a disaster that his team lost two matches in a row.

Let us remind you that first the “citizens” lost to “Newcastle” in the English League Cup match with a score of 0:1, after which there was a defeat in the championship from “Wolverhampton” (1:2).

"Sometimes this happens - we lose matches during the season. I can say that this does not happen that often, but sometimes it happens. We will now just recover from this, we will carefully analyze what happened. In addition, the missing players will return soon," Guardiola said in a comment to the BeanymanSports YouTube channel.

Despite the latest setbacks, Manchester City ranks first in the English Premier League (EPL) standings and has 18 points after seven rounds.

In the next Premier League match, the team from Manchester will play against London's Arsenal, the meeting will take place on October 8.

Let us remember that last season Manchester City achieved the treble for the first time in its history, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.