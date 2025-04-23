Webb revisited the Merseyside derby three weeks ago and believes Tarkowski should have been sent off

After a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby three weeks ago. It seems the review of contentious moments took the head of referees Howard Webb quite some time, as he has only now addressed them.

Details: The head of PGMOL emphasized that for the foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the 11th minute, James Tarkowski should have received a straight red card, acknowledging the referees' error.