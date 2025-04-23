Webb revisited the Merseyside derby three weeks ago and believes Tarkowski should have been sent off
After a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby three weeks ago. It seems the review of contentious moments took the head of referees Howard Webb quite some time, as he has only now addressed them.
Details: The head of PGMOL emphasized that for the foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the 11th minute, James Tarkowski should have received a straight red card, acknowledging the referees' error.
Quote: "That's a red card, it's a refereeing error not to send James Tarkowski off. The referee on the field sees Tarkowski playing the ball and how he does so is reckless. Then VAR checks this decision on the field and issues a yellow card – focusing too much on the fact that Tarkowski plays the ball. You hear him discussing where his foot might go, but Tarkowski himself chooses how to play the ball.
When you clear the ball or play near an opponent, you must think about the opponent and how you're going to act, considering the opponent's safety. He lunges towards Mac Allister, and you see the contact – it's excessive force, it endangers the opponent's safety, and it should be a red card," Webb stated on the Match Officials Mic'd Up program.