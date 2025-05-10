"We will have a top coach." Bayer reveals process of searching for Alonso's successor

Next season, Bayer will undoubtedly have a new manager, as Xabi Alonso is set to leave the club at the end of the current campaign. Now, the "Pharmacists" are focused on finding a worthy successor to the Spanish tactician, and within the club, there is no doubt about their direction.

Details: Bayer's sporting director Simon Rolfes assured fans that the club will find a fitting replacement for Alonso, marking the dawn of a new era in the club’s history.

Quote: "The decision for Xabi to leave has already been made, and logically, we're entering the final phase. We will find a good solution for Bayer. We firmly believe a new, successful era is about to begin. As a club, we are very ambitious, and next season we will have a top coach and build an excellent squad. I don't think anything will change in that regard. There will be a breath of fresh air within the team, and we want to create a new dynamic. Many key players will stay, but we will also bring in new quality signings," Rolfes told Sky.

Reminder: Alonso is widely expected to become the next head coach of Real Madrid, and three members of his coaching staff are set to join him in the Spanish capital as well.