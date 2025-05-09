Xabi Alonso to bring three members of his coaching staff to Real Madrid
The entire football world is on edge, eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of Real Madrid. Now, details are emerging about the backroom team he will assemble at the Madrid club.
Details: According to Bild, three members of Alonso's current coaching staff at Bayer will make the move with him to Real Madrid:
- Assistant coach: Sebastian Parrilla
- Fitness coach: Ismael Camenforte-Lopez
- Assistant fitness coach: Alberto Encinas
Alonso has yet to make a final decision regarding the rest of his coaching staff.
Reminder: Earlier today, Xabi Alonso officially announced that he will leave Bayer at the end of the current season.
