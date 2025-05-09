Xabi Alonso to bring three members of his coaching staff to Real Madrid

The entire football world is on edge, eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of Real Madrid. Now, details are emerging about the backroom team he will assemble at the Madrid club.

Details: According to Bild, three members of Alonso's current coaching staff at Bayer will make the move with him to Real Madrid:

Assistant coach: Sebastian Parrilla

Fitness coach: Ismael Camenforte-Lopez

Assistant fitness coach: Alberto Encinas

Alonso has yet to make a final decision regarding the rest of his coaching staff.

Reminder: Earlier today, Xabi Alonso officially announced that he will leave Bayer at the end of the current season.