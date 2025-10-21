"We need to invest in him and support him" - Xabi Alonso comments on Real’s young talent Mastantuono

Alonso has faith in the Argentine

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on the young Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who only joined the team this summer.

Details: Xabi Alonso stated that the club needs to invest in the young talent, and he believes everything will work out for him.

"Mastantuono just arrived recently, he’s only 18. We need to invest in his development and help him adapt. We’re happy to have him with us," Alonso said.

The Blancos’ manager also emphasized his belief in the youngster’s potential:

"I trust Franco. He’s talented and has everything it takes to become a great footballer."

