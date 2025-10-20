ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025

Jan Novak
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction Photo: x.com/Arsenal/ Author unknownn
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 15:00
London, Emirates Stadium
As part of the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid. The clash is set for London on Tuesday, October 21, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Arsenal continue to display solid football in the English Premier League, maintaining their place at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta's side have been firing on all cylinders in attack, scoring in every match and creating plenty of chances, which has kept them top after eight rounds.

Home support helps the Gunners control the game and execute their strategies, but Arteta still can't unlock his squad's full potential due to frequent injuries to key players. Star signing Viktor Gyökeres has yet to make a decisive impact on the results.

In the Champions League, Arsenal kicked off with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, then followed that up with a confident home victory against Olympiacos. These results demonstrated the team's ability to handle less formidable opponents with ease.

Arsenal continue to develop attacking dynamism and tactical flexibility, making them dangerous both on the counter and in possession. The experience of the core squad allows the Gunners to adapt to any in-game changes, which will be a crucial factor in their showdown with Atletico.

Atletico Madrid, under Diego Simeone, have had a sluggish start to the season, a fact reflected in their La Liga standings. Their trademark rock-solid defence has faltered, conceding 14 goals in 11 matches so far.

In recent La Liga games, the club has been picking up points consistently and remains in the upper part of the table, but that's not enough to truly challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have pulled away by 8 and 6 points respectively.

Atletico began their Champions League campaign with a loss to Liverpool, courtesy of a late Van Dijk goal. They bounced back at home with a 5-1 demolition of German side Eintracht, showing this Madrid outfit can recover from setbacks and navigate tough situations with poise.

Against Arsenal, Atletico will rely on organised defending and potent counter-attacks. They are ready for a tight tactical battle, aiming to limit the Gunners' chances and pounce on any defensive lapses.

Match facts

  • Arsenal are on a five-game winning streak.
  • The Gunners have not lost at home since May.
  • Atletico are unbeaten in six matches in a row.
  • On the road, Los Colchoneros have both scored and conceded in five straight games.
  • Arsenal average 1.9 goals per home game, while Atletico average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Trossard, Saka, Gyökeres.
  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Hancko, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Simeone, Griezmann, Sørloth, Alvarez.

H2H

The teams have met twice: one draw and one win for the Spanish club.

Prediction

The bookmakers don't fancy Atletico's chances, but the Spanish side are more than capable of putting up a fight, even away from home. This promises to be a thrilling and high-scoring match, so fans in the stands and watching at home are in for a treat. My bet is on both teams to score.

