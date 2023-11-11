RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news “We have enough players to lead the team”: Ten Hag on team leadership

“We have enough players to lead the team”: Ten Hag on team leadership

Football news Today, 03:34
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
“We have enough players to lead the team”: Ten Hag on team leadership Photo: Manchester United website/Author unknown

The streak of misfortune continues to haunt Manchester United. In the midweek Champions League match against Copenhagen, the club suffered a devastating defeat. This marks the third loss in four matches in this season's premier European club competition.

Despite the "Red Devils" holding a two-goal lead, following Marcus Rashford's expulsion at the end of the first half, the club conceded four goals.

Doubts about the team's resilience have arisen. Yet, even in the absence of key figures on the field, such as Casemiro and Luke Shaw, ten Hag believes that other players possess qualities that can help United navigate the current situation.

Addressing a question during Friday's press conference about where leadership will come from, ten Hag expressed that other players can assume the role of a leader.

"We have individuals capable of doing so. I would highlight Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay. It's in such moments that leadership must shine. Bruno Fernandes, of course. We have enough players with character and individuality to step forward in these situations and lead the team."

Following four matches in the Champions League, Manchester United sits at the bottom of their group. The team faced defeats at the outset against Bayern Munich (3-4), Galatasaray (2-3), and now Copenhagen (3-4). The sole match where the team managed to secure points was in the previous round against the Danish side, claiming a narrow victory (1-0) at home.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:57 Girona, thanks to a spirited victory over Rayo, remains the leader of La Liga Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:40 EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham Football news Today, 08:59 Manchester City have eyed Chelsea's replacement for Walker Football news Today, 08:27 Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe Football news Today, 07:58 Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:16 Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Basketball news Today, 06:43 VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses Football news Today, 06:12 "Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole". Guardiola has spoken out about the ex-Man City player MMA News Today, 05:39 UFC 295. Prochazka vs Pereira: full fight card, date & time
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023