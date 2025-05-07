“We are waiting”: Roma star Paulo Dybala admits he is ready for fatherhood

Roma superstar Paulo Dybala has revealed that he and his wife Oriana Sabatini are ready to take the next step in their relationship. The footballer appeared on the show Los Edul, where he was asked whether he is planning to become a father.

Dybala stated that he wants to become a father and that he and his wife are eagerly awaiting the moment it happens. He shared that they have been working towards this for some time now and are hoping to welcome a baby soon.

🎙️ Paulo Dybala cuenta que está buscando un hijo en una entrevista con Gastón y Esteban Edul:



“Oriana me puso desde el primer día los puntos” pic.twitter.com/NH2ZwxxvWu — fefe (@fedeebongiorno) May 5, 2025

The Argentine also confessed that Oriana set the ground rules from the very beginning: she wanted them to get married first before thinking about children. According to Paulo, he was ready to jump straight to the stage of having kids, but his wife insisted on a wedding first.

Let us remind you that Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini tied the knot last summer with a lavish ceremony in Buenos Aires.

It should be noted that Dybala has been sidelined for over a month due to a tendon rupture. So far this season, the Argentine has featured in 36 matches for Roma across all competitions, netting 8 goals and providing 4 assists.

Since the arrival of Claudio Ranieri, the Giallorossi have significantly improved their form and are now in contention for a Champions League spot.