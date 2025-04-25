Paulo Dybala and Claudio Ranieri attended Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican

Italian Roma star Paulo Dybala and his head coach Claudio Ranieri were among the guests at the funeral ceremony honoring Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21.

The Argentine and the Italian coach were part of the official delegation from the Rome club, attending the pontiff's funeral to pay their respects. Also seen among those saying their farewells was Dybala's Roma and Argentina national team teammate, Leandro Paredes. All representatives of AS Roma were dressed in formal black suits with shirts and ties, emphasizing the solemnity and significance of the moment.

Paulo Dybala at Pope Francis Funeral 💔 pic.twitter.com/2PusfCrN5K — dybalaacalcio (@dybalaauniverse) April 24, 2025

It is worth noting that Paulo Dybala had met with Pope Francis during his lifetime and was deeply impressed by those encounters.

"I was fortunate to meet him (Francis) several times, and I was always struck by his closeness and passion for football. I had the opportunity to meet him while playing for Roma, as well as when I was with Juventus," Dybala stated.

Footballer Paulo Dybala and Manager Claudio Ranieri paid respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica today pic.twitter.com/2cv2Cj9jr4 — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 24, 2025

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis took place at St. Peter's Basilica. This complex has already welcomed thousands of pilgrims and believers who wished to say goodbye to the pontiff.