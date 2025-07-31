"We are not ready for the Premier League season." Moyes makes a bold statement about Everton's preparations

Recently, Everton head coach David Moyes lamented the squad's incomplete roster, and this inevitably cast a shadow over the team's preparations for the new campaign. The latter remains a major concern for the Toffees' boss.

Details: Everton's head coach was frank, admitting that the team is not ready to compete at the required Premier League level because he does not have all the players he needs. At the same time, two preseason tour defeats are not causing him much worry.