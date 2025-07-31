"We are not ready for the Premier League season." Moyes makes a bold statement about Everton's preparations
Recently, Everton head coach David Moyes lamented the squad's incomplete roster, and this inevitably cast a shadow over the team's preparations for the new campaign. The latter remains a major concern for the Toffees' boss.
Details: Everton's head coach was frank, admitting that the team is not ready to compete at the required Premier League level because he does not have all the players he needs. At the same time, two preseason tour defeats are not causing him much worry.
Quote: "We are not ready to perform at the proper level in this competition. We are not ready to start the Premier League season. I am not too worried about the results, because I don't have the players I need and want.
Obviously, it has been tough for us from the very start. We knew even before we arrived in the USA that it would be very difficult. So it was clear right from the beginning—we didn't come here for victories," Moyes said live on Sky Sports.