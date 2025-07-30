Moyes admits Everton are struggling with transfers
Not long ago, Everton were sanctioned for breaching financial fair play rules, and the Toffees must keep this in mind during the current transfer window. Head coach David Moyes has openly acknowledged that there are indeed issues.
Details: The Liverpool club's manager admitted that the difficulties are real. And while Everton do have some funds, they need to be used wisely.
Quote: “The truth is, we just can't get deals over the line at the moment. We're not getting the results we were hoping for. We constantly have to reevaluate our target list and move on if something doesn't work out. But we keep searching and trying to bring in the best possible players. We want to challenge and build a strong team—if we can. Right now, it's difficult.
I'm always upfront about what I can say. At the moment—yes, we have difficulties. We're not moving as quickly as we'd like. But we're working hard. We're not waiting for sales before we buy someone. We're already active in the market. It would be great to say we have a huge budget, but that's not the case. There is money, but we have to spend it wisely,” Moyes said.