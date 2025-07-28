Everton hopes to boost attack with Manchester City legend

Everton may be looking to steal a march on their rivals.

Details: According to The Independent, Everton are set to pursue a loan move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

City are reportedly unwilling to let Jack leave on loan, insisting on a permanent transfer only. However, the player himself may push for a move specifically to Everton, as he wants to remain in England.

Earlier reports suggested that Napoli were knocking persistently on City's door for the 29-year-old Grealish, but that option does not appeal to Jack.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has made it clear to Grealish that he is no longer part of the club's plans for next season, which resulted in the player missing out on the squad for the Club World Cup in the USA.

Grealish's current contract with City runs until 2027, but the player is eager to leave sooner, believing it's too early for him to be written off.

Jack Grealish's market value is estimated at 28 million euros by Transfermarkt.

