Wants to know the future? Amorim snapped by paparazzi next to psychic services ad

A little exotic help never hurts

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is under immense pressure at his post and can't be certain about his future with the club. Recently, English paparazzi caught him and his wife strolling past a sign advertising psychic services.

The Portuguese manager and his wife Maria went out for lunch at the Alderley Edge hotel in Cheshire and, on their way, passed a promo stand offering help to 'discover your future.' Among the services listed: Tarot cards, crystal ball readings, medium consultations, and more.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was spotted next to a psychic reading sign



Amorim may be hoping for more luck on the pitch



It's worth noting that due to poor results last season and a rocky start to this one, Ruben Amorim finds himself on very shaky ground at Manchester United. The recent win over Chelsea in the latest Premier League round eased the tension slightly, but the threat of the Portuguese coach being sacked still looms large.

At the moment, Manchester United sit 11th in the Premier League table, having collected 7 points from 5 matches.