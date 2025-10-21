ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vusumuzi Vilakazi to replace Luc Eymael at Chippa United

Vusumuzi Vilakazi to replace Luc Eymael at Chippa United

Eymael is negotiating his exit at United
Football news Today, 14:05
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Richards Bay FC Vusumuzi Vilakazi is to replace Luc Eymael at Chippa United.

Former AmaZulu coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is set for a sensational return to Betway Premiership side Chippa United. Vilakazi is said to have already told his Kruger United players that he is leaving the National First Division side for a PSL one.

Vilakazi’s switch from Mpumalanga to Port Elizabeth is precipitated by Chippa’s decision to part ways with Belgian Luc Eymael. Eymael is believed to be negotiating his exit with the powers that be in Gqeberha.

The Chilli Boys have registered one win in 10 matches so far this season and are also out of the Carling Knockout competition.

They have six points so far this season.

Such a return on points is something that has seen management decide to part ways with Eymael and recall Vilakazi, who arrives for his second stint at the club.

United are at the bottom of the table on the PSL standings and Vilakazi’s immediate mandate would be to move the side away from the drop zone.

Related teams and leagues
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
AmaZulu FC AmaZulu FC Schedule AmaZulu FC News AmaZulu FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032 Football news Today, 07:47 AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032
Former Chiefs midfielder retires at 34 Football news 17 oct 2025, 00:28 Former Chiefs midfielder retires at 34
Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo Football news 16 oct 2025, 01:51 Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania Football news 16 oct 2025, 01:27 Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania
Related Tournament News
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 13:39 Orlando Pirates not clear how long Relebohile Mofokeng will be out for
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025 Football news Today, 10:31 Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list Football news Today, 10:25 Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list
Lupopo coach explains Pirates shock Football news Today, 10:15 Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset
Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10 Football news Today, 10:05 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10
Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win Football news Today, 10:04 Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores