Vusumuzi Vilakazi to replace Luc Eymael at Chippa United

Eymael is negotiating his exit at United

Former AmaZulu coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is set for a sensational return to Betway Premiership side Chippa United. Vilakazi is said to have already told his Kruger United players that he is leaving the National First Division side for a PSL one.

Vilakazi’s switch from Mpumalanga to Port Elizabeth is precipitated by Chippa’s decision to part ways with Belgian Luc Eymael. Eymael is believed to be negotiating his exit with the powers that be in Gqeberha.

The Chilli Boys have registered one win in 10 matches so far this season and are also out of the Carling Knockout competition.

They have six points so far this season.

Such a return on points is something that has seen management decide to part ways with Eymael and recall Vilakazi, who arrives for his second stint at the club.

United are at the bottom of the table on the PSL standings and Vilakazi’s immediate mandate would be to move the side away from the drop zone.