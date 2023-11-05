Voting results for the best young player. Ronaldo and Zidane voted for Bellingham

RU RU NG NG
On Monday, Jude Bellingham was awarded the Kopa Trophy, which is presented to the best young player.

The English midfielder faced stiff competition for this award, notably from Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and the German national team.

The Kopa Trophy is exclusively voted on by former recipients of the Ballon d'Or. The results of the voting were announced yesterday.

Bellingham received votes from football legends such as Zidane, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaka, while Musiala garnered support from Beckenbauer and Messi.

The Kopa Trophy has been awarded since 2018, and Bellingham became the first Englishman to receive this accolade. He was previously nominated for the best young player award in 2021 but finished second, losing to Barcelona's Pedri.

It's worth noting that for the third consecutive year, the award has gone to players from La Liga, with Gavi receiving it last year.

Jamal Musiala has consistently been among the top young players for the past three years, finishing in third place two years ago and taking second place this year. Unfortunately, he won't be eligible for this award next year, as the Kopa Trophy is presented to players under 21 years of age, and he will no longer qualify in the coming year.

