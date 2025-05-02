Vitinha maintains an incredible record in the current UEFA Champions League campaign

The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals took place this week, with PSG overcoming Arsenal in one of the ties. One of the Parisians' key players is putting up outstanding numbers.

Details: According to Opta, PSG midfielder Vitinha has completed 1,191 passes in this season’s Champions League. That’s the second-highest total in the history of the competition for a single campaign—only Xavi has more, with 1,200 passes during the 2003/04 season.

PSG defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg. The return fixture will be played on Wednesday, May 7, at Parc des Princes, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.

However, Ousmane Dembélé has missed recent training sessions. He was substituted in the first match due to injury, after which medical staff diagnosed a thigh muscle strain. PSG’s medical team is doing everything possible to get Dembélé fit for the return leg, but there are currently no guarantees.

Reminder: Dembélé became the first Frenchman in history to score for PSG in a Champions League semi-final. The Parisians have only reached this stage for the fourth time in their history and have advanced to the final just once.