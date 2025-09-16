RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vinicius shares photo with Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid training

Today, 06:29
Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham celebrate scoring a goal Photo: https://x.com/MadridXtra / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is gearing up for the club’s upcoming fixtures this season. Training alongside him at Madrid’s base is Jude Bellingham, and the Brazilian shared a photo with the Englishman on his Instagram page.

Vini reposted Bellingham’s post in his Instagram story. The snapshot captures the Brazilian and the Englishman working together during a team training session.

It’s worth recalling that Jude only recently returned to group training, having previously recovered from shoulder surgery. While he’s not yet ready to take the field, the midfielder is already back with the squad, regaining his peak physical shape.

It should be noted that Madrid have been coping well in Bellingham’s absence — Real Madrid have won all four opening matches in La Liga and currently sit atop the table. The team’s standout performer has been Kylian Mbappé, who has scored four goals and provided one assist in as many games.

It’s also reported that the English midfielder is expected to return to action in October.

