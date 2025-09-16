With a broad smile. Kylian Mbappé shares new personal photos from Madrid

The Frenchman is pleased with himself

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has treated his followers to a few personal snapshots from his downtime. The footballer posted the photos on his Instagram page.

Read also: Real Sociedad fans chant threats against Raúl Asensio

Mbappé shared a couple of pictures in casual attire, sporting a wide grin. True to the mood, he captioned the post with a “😁” emoji.

And he certainly has every reason to be satisfied. With his energetic contribution, Real Madrid secured another victory in La Liga. Last weekend, Los Blancos travelled to face Real Sociedad and clinched a crucial 2-1 win. Mbappé himself was on the scoresheet for Real Madrid.

The Madrid club remains the sole leader of the Spanish La Liga, boasting a perfect record after four rounds. Barcelona trails their rivals by two points and sits in second place.

It’s also worth noting that tonight, Real Madrid kicks off their Champions League campaign, hosting French side Olympique Marseille at home.