Real Sociedad fans chant threats against Raúl Asensio

Trouble returns at Anoeta.
Real Madrid midfielder Raúl Asensio is currently teetering on the edge of serious legal trouble, as he is under investigation for allegedly publishing intimate videos. As a result, he faces hostility during away matches with Los Blancos.

Details: For the second time this year, offensive chants targeting Asensio—specifically, “Asensio, die”—echoed throughout Real Sociedad’s home ground. While a cup match on February 26 was paused because of these chants, last Saturday’s league clash, which saw Los Blancos secure a 2-1 victory, continued uninterrupted despite the abuse from the stands.

Unlike his colleague José María Sánchez Martínez, who officiated the February fixture and halted play, referee Jesús Gil Manzano chose neither to stop the match nor to mention the incident in his official report. However, the episode was captured by broadcast cameras, leaving many wondering why it was omitted from the referee’s notes.

Reminder: The match was marked by a series of controversial decisions, not least the sending off of Dean Huijsen—a point of contention highlighted by Real manager Xabi Alonso in his post-match remarks. Read more on Alonso’s reaction to the refereeing controversy.

