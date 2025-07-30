Vinicius shares new personal photos from his vacation

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior continues to give fans a glimpse into his holiday getaway, posting fresh snapshots on his Instagram page.

In the new photos, the Brazilian can be seen training—working out on a sand court—as well as relaxing, strolling through a city with picturesque seaside views.

It's worth noting that Vinicius is currently facing significant challenges in his career. After a disappointing last season, he's lost some of the trust from Real Madrid's management and his leadership role within the squad. There are also reports suggesting that some teammates—namely Mbappé and Bellingham—are ignoring the Brazilian and not communicating with him.

Additionally, Florentino Pérez reportedly isn't too keen on extending Vinicius's contract. Rumor has it that Vinicius is demanding wages on par with Mbappé, a demand that doesn't sit well with the club's hierarchy. In these circumstances, there's a strong possibility he could leave Madrid, potentially heading to Saudi Arabia.