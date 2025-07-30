RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Vinicius shares new personal photos from his vacation

Vinicius shares new personal photos from his vacation

The holidays aren't over yet
Lifestyle Today, 03:43
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius shares new personal photos from his vacation Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior continues to give fans a glimpse into his holiday getaway, posting fresh snapshots on his Instagram page.

In the new photos, the Brazilian can be seen training—working out on a sand court—as well as relaxing, strolling through a city with picturesque seaside views.

It's worth noting that Vinicius is currently facing significant challenges in his career. After a disappointing last season, he's lost some of the trust from Real Madrid's management and his leadership role within the squad. There are also reports suggesting that some teammates—namely Mbappé and Bellingham—are ignoring the Brazilian and not communicating with him.

Additionally, Florentino Pérez reportedly isn't too keen on extending Vinicius's contract. Rumor has it that Vinicius is demanding wages on par with Mbappé, a demand that doesn't sit well with the club's hierarchy. In these circumstances, there's a strong possibility he could leave Madrid, potentially heading to Saudi Arabia.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga Today, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:30 Big money, big argument! Saudi Arabia keeps luring Robert Lewandowski Football news Today, 04:27 The work goes on. Neymar shares new photos from Santos training Football news Today, 04:20 Real Madrid make their choice between Saliba and Konaté Football news Today, 04:08 Official: Luis Díaz becomes a Bayern Munich player Lifestyle Today, 04:02 Franco Colapinto shares behind-the-scenes footage from Pax Assistance commercial shoot Football news Today, 03:56 Second attempt! Liverpool bosses push forward with multi-club empire plans Football news Today, 03:45 Arsenal won't be able to land Eze this summer. The reason is revealed Lifestyle Today, 03:43 Vinicius shares new personal photos from his vacation Football news Today, 03:26 West Ham set sights on Roma’s top scorer Artem Dovbyk Football news Today, 03:09 Moyes admits Everton are struggling with transfers
Sport Predictions
Football Today Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 HJK Helsinki vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AEK Larnaca vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores