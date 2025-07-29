Not just relaxing: Vinicius shares photo from gym training session

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior may still be on vacation, but he’s not neglecting his individual training regime. The footballer posted a new photo of himself hard at work in the gym.

The snapshot features Vinicius and his friends going through their workout routine. Judging by the geotag attached to the photo, the Brazilian is currently on Ibiza.

It’s worth noting that Vinicius could find himself surplus to requirements at Real Madrid—he’s struggled to match last season’s form and has ceded the team’s leading role to Kylian Mbappé. As a result, Madrid’s management is in no hurry to meet the player’s salary demands. Recall that Vinicius requested a contract extension with wages on par with Mbappé.

Incidentally, the new season kicks off for Los Blancos in just three weeks—on August 19, they’ll face Osasuna in their La Liga opener.