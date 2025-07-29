Vinícius takes part in street football event with Nike in Los Angeles

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior stepped into the spotlight as the host of Toma El Juego — the Nike street football finals held in Los Angeles. The Brazilian forward shared snapshots from the event on his Instagram page.

Vinícius joined the festivities as a special guest alongside other celebrities, including singer Young Miko and rapper Travis Scott.

The Toma El Juego tournament final featured eight teams representing different neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The champion team earned a coveted prize: the opportunity to sign a contract with Nike. Additionally, the tournament's two standout players landed two-year endorsement deals with the sports giant.

It's worth noting that Vinícius Júnior is currently enjoying his offseason break following the end of the campaign. Real Madrid will officially kick off their new season in just three weeks — on August 19, they open their La Liga campaign against Osasuna.

Meanwhile, Vinícius has yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Madrid club, with reports suggesting that the Brazilian is demanding a significantly higher salary.