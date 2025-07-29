RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Time to say goodbye! Florentino Pérez: "Vinicius' contract cannot be extended"

Time to say goodbye! Florentino Pérez: "Vinicius' contract cannot be extended"

It seems the dialogue between the club and the player has ended in failure.
Football news Today, 02:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Time to say goodbye! Florentino Pérez: "Vinicius' contract cannot be extended" Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Ultimatums have no effect on the president of Real Madrid.

Details: Today, the portal Real Madrid Confidencial published a brief interview with the president of Real Madrid, where he shared his thoughts on the future of Vinicius Junior at the royal club.

According to Pérez, the player's current demands and behavior are unacceptable:

"I will never extend the contract of someone who thinks he is above the club," Pérez stated.

Meanwhile, the Los Blancos president made it clear that Vinicius still has a chance to stay with the team, with the ultimate deadline for reaching an understanding being the summer of 2026.

Previously, Vinicius had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid regarding a new contract, but after brief consideration, he decided to refuse to sign, demanding improved terms that would make him the highest-paid player among the Galacticos.

Last season, Vinicius Junior played 58 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists. The Transfermarkt portal values the player at 170 million euros.

Reminder: In case of Vinicius' transfer, Real Madrid wants to sign a Man City star

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:41 Time to say goodbye! Florentino Pérez: "Vinicius' contract cannot be extended" Football news Today, 02:16 Desiree Ellis: "I think we gave it our all." Banyana Banyana head coach shares her thoughts on the recent tournament Football news Today, 01:34 Here we go! Daniele Ghilardi moves to Roma Football news Today, 00:00 Palmeiras Frustrated Again by Allianz Parque Pitch Conditions Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Fabián Balbuena Joins Gremio in Two-Year Deal Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Canadian Ismaël Koné Joins Sassuolo on Loan from Marseille in Career-Defining Move Football news Yesterday, 22:30 Dibu Martínez on the Bench Again as His Future Remains Uncertain Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Nacho Vázquez Reveals Why Racing Deal Collapsed and Confirms Boca Talks Football news Yesterday, 21:30 Carrying a Promise: Andrés Aguilar’s Dream to Represent Peru Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Millonarios Target Former Boca Juniors Midfielder as Reinforcements Continue
Sport Predictions
Football Today SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup? Football Today Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football Today SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football Today Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Valencia vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores