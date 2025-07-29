Time to say goodbye! Florentino Pérez: "Vinicius' contract cannot be extended"

Ultimatums have no effect on the president of Real Madrid.

Details: Today, the portal Real Madrid Confidencial published a brief interview with the president of Real Madrid, where he shared his thoughts on the future of Vinicius Junior at the royal club.

According to Pérez, the player's current demands and behavior are unacceptable:

"I will never extend the contract of someone who thinks he is above the club," Pérez stated.

Meanwhile, the Los Blancos president made it clear that Vinicius still has a chance to stay with the team, with the ultimate deadline for reaching an understanding being the summer of 2026.

Previously, Vinicius had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid regarding a new contract, but after brief consideration, he decided to refuse to sign, demanding improved terms that would make him the highest-paid player among the Galacticos.

Last season, Vinicius Junior played 58 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists. The Transfermarkt portal values the player at 170 million euros.

Reminder: In case of Vinicius' transfer, Real Madrid wants to sign a Man City star