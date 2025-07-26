In case of Vinicius transfer. Real wants to sign Man City star

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has once again found himself on Real Madrid's radar. The Blancos' management is considering a move for the Norwegian forward, but according to Cadena SER, this would require them to sell one of their key players—Vinicius Junior.

Negotiations for a new contract with the 25-year-old Brazilian have stalled. Although his current deal runs until 2027, the Madrid club is seriously concerned about losing control of the situation and is evaluating the likelihood of parting ways. Saudi clubs have already shown keen interest and are ready to offer more than €200 million for the player.

If the Vinicius deal goes through, Real may step up negotiations for Haaland and try to form a super attacking duo by pairing the Norwegian with Kylian Mbappé. At the same time, the club still hopes to keep Vinicius, but the risk of his departure remains very real.