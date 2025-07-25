Real Madrid players receive bonuses for the Club World Cup. What are the figures?

Real Madrid reached the semifinals of the Club World Cup, where they suffered a 0-4 defeat to PSG. Nevertheless, the team still received substantial bonuses for their participation in the tournament.

Details: According to Marca, the club had pre-arranged bonus payments for each stage. First-team players earned €50,000 for progressing from the group stage, €80,000 for reaching the round of 16, and €150,000 for advancing through the quarterfinals to the semifinals.

As a result, each of these players received a total of €280,000.

Earlier reports indicated that Vinicius is demanding a contract from the club on the same terms as Kylian Mbappe, which is why negotiations have been put on hold. At the same time, Real is asking the player to justify his demands.

Reminder: The media regularly mention the names of Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Andriy Lunin, Brahim Diaz, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Endrick, and Vinicius as potential departures from the team this summer. However, in reality, no transfer offers have been made for any of them.