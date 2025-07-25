It has been revealed what Vinícius Júnior is demanding from Real Madrid in contract extension talks

The saga surrounding the contract extension between Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid has quieted down somewhat, but the main stumbling block preventing both parties from putting pen to paper is now clear.

Details: According to Cadena SER, the sticking point lies in the player's salary. Vinícius is demanding a deal on par with Kylian Mbappé's contract, and this has brought negotiations to a standstill. Meanwhile, Real Madrid expects the player to justify his demands.

How? Out on the pitch. The club believes Vinícius has a year to return to his best form and prove he deserves a pay raise. Nevertheless, even in that case, a salary matching Mbappé's still appears unrealistic.

If no consensus is reached, the club is prepared to bid farewell to the Brazilian. This would free up funds for the signing of Erling Haaland, helping Florentino Pérez realize his long-standing dream.

