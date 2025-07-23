Kylian Mbappé confirms change of squad number at Real

Mbappé joined Real Madrid a year ago and wore the number nine last season, but now he has decided to switch things up.

Details: Earlier reports suggested that Mbappé would don the number ten shirt for the upcoming season. The French superstar has now confirmed this himself by posting the announcement on social network X (formerly Twitter).

10 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 23, 2025

It was also previously reported that a major conflict erupted at Real Madrid between Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior.

Reminder: Real Madrid's left-back Fran García could swap La Liga for Serie A, as AC Milan are considering him as a replacement for Theo Hernández, who has left, and are looking to strengthen their left flank in defense.

The transfer could be made easier by the fact that Luka Modrić has already moved to Italy. The Croatian veteran played alongside García at Real for a long time, and the two have built a strong relationship.