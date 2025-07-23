RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Kylian Mbappé confirms change of squad number at Real

Kylian Mbappé confirms change of squad number at Real

The team welcomes a new number ten.
Football news Today, 16:44
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappé confirms change of squad number at Real Getty

Mbappé joined Real Madrid a year ago and wore the number nine last season, but now he has decided to switch things up.

Details: Earlier reports suggested that Mbappé would don the number ten shirt for the upcoming season. The French superstar has now confirmed this himself by posting the announcement on social network X (formerly Twitter).

It was also previously reported that a major conflict erupted at Real Madrid between Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior.

Reminder: Real Madrid's left-back Fran García could swap La Liga for Serie A, as AC Milan are considering him as a replacement for Theo Hernández, who has left, and are looking to strengthen their left flank in defense.

The transfer could be made easier by the fact that Luka Modrić has already moved to Italy. The Croatian veteran played alongside García at Real for a long time, and the two have built a strong relationship.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK 24 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Keylor Navas Lands in Mexico and Declares: “It’s an Honor to Join Pumas” Football news Today, 17:25 Racing Trigger Franco Pardo’s Release Clause to Bolster Defense Football news Today, 17:00 Gaich Eyes Argentina Return as Talleres and Estudiantes Race for His Signature Football news Today, 16:53 Senegal vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football news Today, 16:45 De La Cruz Fires Back at Flamengo Doctor: “Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What You Can’t Do” Football news Today, 16:44 Kylian Mbappé confirms change of squad number at Real Football news Today, 16:41 Boca Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina with Pressure to Bounce Back Football news Today, 16:21 Palacios Pushes Back After Boca Snub: “Why So Much Hostility?” Football news Today, 16:14 Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening? Football news Today, 15:41 Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato
Sport Predictions
Football 24 july 2025 Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores