Kylian Mbappé to wear a new number in the upcoming season

Kylian Mbappé made his move to Real Madrid last summer and has now decided to switch his squad number.

Details: According to L'Équipe, the French forward will wear the number 10 shirt next season instead of number 9. With Luka Modrić leaving Real Madrid, Mbappé has claimed his iconic number.

Earlier reports also indicated that a serious conflict erupted at Real Madrid between Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior.

Reminder: Real Madrid's left-back Fran García could be on his way from La Liga to Serie A. AC Milan are considering him as a replacement for Theo Hernández, who has departed, and are looking to strengthen their left defensive flank.

The transfer could be facilitated by Luka Modrić's recent move to Italy. The Croatian veteran played alongside García at Real for a long time, and the two have developed a strong relationship.