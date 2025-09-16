Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26

The Brazilian begins on the bench.

Real Madrid are set to kick off their new UEFA Champions League campaign against Marseille, but the confirmed lineups have already delivered a surprise.

Details: Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has not been included in the starting lineup for the “Los Blancos” in this match. Instead, he will begin on the substitutes’ bench. The Spanish side’s attacking trio will feature Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, and Claudio Echeverri Mastantuono.

Earlier reports indicated that Vinícius Júnior is dissatisfied with his situation at the club, feeling that his efforts are not being fully valued by head coach Xabi Alonso.

Reminder: The clash between Real Madrid and Marseille kicks off at 21:00 CET. However, tensions in Madrid flared even before the match, as clashes between fans and police escalated into outright brawls.