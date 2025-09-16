RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26

Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26

The Brazilian begins on the bench.
Football news Today, 13:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26 Getty Images

Real Madrid are set to kick off their new UEFA Champions League campaign against Marseille, but the confirmed lineups have already delivered a surprise.

Details: Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has not been included in the starting lineup for the “Los Blancos” in this match. Instead, he will begin on the substitutes’ bench. The Spanish side’s attacking trio will feature Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, and Claudio Echeverri Mastantuono.

Earlier reports indicated that Vinícius Júnior is dissatisfied with his situation at the club, feeling that his efforts are not being fully valued by head coach Xabi Alonso.

Reminder: The clash between Real Madrid and Marseille kicks off at 21:00 CET. However, tensions in Madrid flared even before the match, as clashes between fans and police escalated into outright brawls.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury Football news Today, 15:18 Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury
Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 14:45 Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League
Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO) Football news Today, 13:45 Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO)
Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid training Football news Today, 10:55 Continues his recovery. Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid's team training
Vinícius unhappy at Real Madrid — what’s the issue? Football news Today, 10:16 Vinícius unhappy at Real Madrid — what’s the issue?
Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham celebrate scoring a goal Football news Today, 06:29 Vinicius shares photo with Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid training
Related Tournament News
Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net Football news Today, 15:28 Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net
Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams Football news Today, 15:03 Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams
Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat Football news Today, 15:01 Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Today, 14:28 Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports
A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 13:35 A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao
The first goal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League was historic for the scorers Football news Today, 13:19 The first goal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League was historic for the scorers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores