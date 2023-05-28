Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo have been called up to the Brazilian national team for the June matches

EN RU
Football news
Interim head coach of the Brazilian national team, Ramon Menezes, has announced a list of 23 players called up for the friendly matches against Guinea and Senegal.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Alex Telles (Sevilla), Ayrton (Flamengo), Danilo (Juventus), Roger Ibanez (Roma), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Nino Mota (Fluminense).

Midfielders: Vanderlei Oliveira (Monaco), Andre Neto (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Malcom (unspecified team), Rodrigo Goes (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Rafael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Pedro Abreu (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roni Barbosa (Palmeiras).

The Brazil vs. Guinea match will take place on June 17th in Barcelona, while the Brazil vs. Senegal match is scheduled for June 20th in Lisbon.

