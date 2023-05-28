Messi equaled the record holder Dani Alves in the number of trophies

Last night Lionel Messi became the French champion with PSG, winning the 43rd trophy of his career.

He equaled former Barcelona partner Dani Alves in terms of number of tournaments won.

During his career, the Argentine has won the Spanish championship 10 times, won the Spanish Cup seven times and also won the Supercup eight times.

Also with Barça Leo has won the Champions League four times, three times UEFA Super Cup and three times won the club World Cup.

With Argentina he won the World Cup, America's Cup and Youth World Cup as well as the Olympic soccer tournament and the Finalissima.

With PSG he won only three trophies, two French titles and the Super Cup.