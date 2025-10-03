RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vinícius’ camp and the player himself dissatisfied with Xabi Alonso

Vinícius’ camp and the player himself dissatisfied with Xabi Alonso

Not everything is stable within the team.
Football news Today, 11:08
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius’ camp and the player himself dissatisfied with Xabi Alonso Getty Images

Real Madrid defeated Kairat Almaty in their previous match and have posted solid results at the start of the season, but there appear to be internal issues within the squad.

Details: According to ESPN, Vinícius Júnior and his representatives are somewhat dissatisfied with head coach Xabi Alonso regarding decisions affecting the winger. On the other hand, Rodrygo is currently content with his situation.

At the end of last season, he was unhappy with the team’s circumstances, but that has now changed, and the player is pleased to be playing again in his natural position: left winger.

Meanwhile, Valverde personally responded to the rumours, saying he had read several articles tarnishing his reputation.

Reminder: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who netted a hat-trick against Kairat in the Champions League, was reportedly displeased with the behaviour of his attacking partner Vinícius Júnior.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Xabi Alonso addresses rumours of conflict with Valverde Football news Today, 10:36 Xabi Alonso addresses rumours of conflict with Valverde
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Football news Today, 03:24 Taylor Swift releases new song mentioning Real Madrid
Real Madrid leaders on the verge of conflict: Mbappé unhappy with Vinicius's selfishness Football news Yesterday, 16:07 Real Madrid leaders on the brink of conflict: Mbappé unhappy with Vinicius’s selfishness
Rasmus Hojlund of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring his side first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 11:53 Serious faces! UEFA names the best player and team of the Champions League round
Main transfer target. Manchester City join Real in race for Michael Olise Football news Yesterday, 11:27 Main transfer target. Manchester City enters race with Real for Michael Olise
Phenomenal! Mbappé named Champions League player of the week Football news Yesterday, 09:57 Phenomenal! Mbappé named Champions League player of the week
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores