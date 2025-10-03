Vinícius’ camp and the player himself dissatisfied with Xabi Alonso

Not everything is stable within the team.

Real Madrid defeated Kairat Almaty in their previous match and have posted solid results at the start of the season, but there appear to be internal issues within the squad.

Details: According to ESPN, Vinícius Júnior and his representatives are somewhat dissatisfied with head coach Xabi Alonso regarding decisions affecting the winger. On the other hand, Rodrygo is currently content with his situation.

At the end of last season, he was unhappy with the team’s circumstances, but that has now changed, and the player is pleased to be playing again in his natural position: left winger.

Meanwhile, Valverde personally responded to the rumours, saying he had read several articles tarnishing his reputation.

Reminder: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who netted a hat-trick against Kairat in the Champions League, was reportedly displeased with the behaviour of his attacking partner Vinícius Júnior.