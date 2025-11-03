Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension

A new deal is on the horizon.

Vinícius and Real Madrid have been in talks over a contract renewal for some time, and it now appears that both sides are edging closer to an agreement.

Details: According to José Félix Díaz, the renewal of Vinícius’s contract with Real Madrid is now closer than it was a few months ago. The Madrid club is determined to keep the Brazilian star.

As previously reported, in the 11th round of La Liga, Kylian Mbappé reached 44 goals in 45 league matches, becoming the fastest player to do so since the legendary Ferenc Puskás, who scored 44 goals in just 44 games.

After 11 rounds, Real have collected 30 points and sit atop the league table.

Reminder: Real Madrid demolished Valencia 4–0 in the 11th round of La Liga, extending their sensational run in the 2025/26 season. The victory marked their best start to a campaign since 1928.