ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension

Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension

A new deal is on the horizon.
Football news Today, 03:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension Getty

Vinícius and Real Madrid have been in talks over a contract renewal for some time, and it now appears that both sides are edging closer to an agreement.

Details: According to José Félix Díaz, the renewal of Vinícius’s contract with Real Madrid is now closer than it was a few months ago. The Madrid club is determined to keep the Brazilian star.

As previously reported, in the 11th round of La Liga, Kylian Mbappé reached 44 goals in 45 league matches, becoming the fastest player to do so since the legendary Ferenc Puskás, who scored 44 goals in just 44 games.

After 11 rounds, Real have collected 30 points and sit atop the league table.

Reminder: Real Madrid demolished Valencia 4–0 in the 11th round of La Liga, extending their sensational run in the 2025/26 season. The victory marked their best start to a campaign since 1928.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 04:20 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?
"If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 08:47 "If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century Football news Yesterday, 07:20 Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century
A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 06:09 A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo
Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick Transfer news Yesterday, 04:24 Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick
Real misses another penalty. Vinícius Júnior fails to convert spot kick against Valencia Football news 01 nov 2025, 17:23 Real miss another penalty as Vinícius Júnior fails to convert against Valencia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores