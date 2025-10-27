Vinícius addresses Real Madrid fans after El Clásico

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1, and after the match, Vinícius delivered a message to the club’s supporters.

Details: The Brazilian admitted that neither he nor his teammates intended to offend anyone — not the fans, nor the young players — but emphasized that El Clásico is always an intense affair where emotions can run high.

Quote: “I want to speak to all Madridistas, especially those who came to the Bernabéu and supported us with such passion.

That’s El Clásico — so much happens both on and off the pitch. We try to stay composed, but it’s not always possible. We never meant to offend anyone — not the young players, not the fans.

We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have a role to play, and that’s exactly what we did today. Hala Madrid,” said Vinícius.