Vin Diesel offers heartfelt support to Karim Benzema and his team

The global film superstar stepped into the role of motivator.

Details: Today, 58-year-old Hollywood actor Vin Diesel visited the Saudi club Al-Ittihad's training camp in Portugal, where the team is currently preparing for the upcoming season.

The actor delivered a passionate speech to the players and also caught up with his close friend Karim Benzema, one of the team’s biggest stars.

"Each of you must take responsibility for lifting the team as high as possible. You never have a free moment. It doesn't matter what time it is—you should always be planning how to raise your reputation, your fame, because you are truly talented. There are no limits for you. You are stars. The whole world will know your names," Vin Diesel told the squad.

Diesel then addressed Benzema personally:

"I'm serious, guys. Especially you, brother," Vin Diesel said, embracing the Frenchman.

