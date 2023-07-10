Villarreal may buy Turkey goalkeeper

Villarreal is showing interest in the goalkeeper of Trabzonspor and the Turkish national team, Ugurcan Cakir, reports Marca.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering acquiring the 27-year-old player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay seven million euros for his services. The "Yellow Submarine" is not prepared to pay more and hopes that the management of Trabzonspor will accept this offer. If the offer is rejected, the first-choice goalkeeper for Villarreal could be 40-year-old Pepe Reina, who recently signed a new contract with the club that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Cakir has been playing for Trabzonspor since 2014. He has played a total of 203 matches for the Turkish club in all competitions, conceding 240 goals. In 58 matches, he kept a clean sheet. He won the Turkish league title in the 2021/2022 season, the Turkish Cup in the 2019/2020 season, and the Turkish Super Cup in 2020 and 2022.

Cakir has been representing the Turkish national team since 2019. He has played 22 matches for the Turkish national team, conceding 34 goals.