VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month

The English Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and goalkeeper save in January.

For the award of the best goal scored in January, traditionally eight footballers are contenders: Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb (both Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Danilo (Nottingham Forest), Neal Maupay (Brentford), Brereton Diaz (Sheffield United), Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise (both Crystal Palace).

For the best save in January, six goalkeeping efforts are nominated. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, against Everton), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, against Liverpool), Jordan Pickford (Everton, against Aston Villa and Fulham). Martin Dubravka from Newcastle is also nominated for the prize twice. His saves in matches against Liverpool and Manchester City are contenders.

The winner will be determined through a combination of fan and expert voting. Fans can vote for their favorite until February 12th.

Earlier, the English Premier League announced the contenders for the prize of the best player of the league in January.

