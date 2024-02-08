The contenders for the Premier League Player of the Month award for January have been announced

The contenders for the Premier League Player of the Month award for January have been revealed. Six players have made it to the shortlist, according to EA SPORTS.

Elijah Adebayo from Luton is in contention for the award after scoring his first career hat-trick when Luton Town defeated Brighton 4:0.

Liverpool's young defender Conor Bradley has been nominated for the award as well. He scored a goal and provided several assists when Liverpool thrashed Chelsea 4:1.

Kevin De Bruyne rightfully earns his place on the list. The Belgian midfielder has been displaying high-level football since his return from injury.

Also in contention for the award are Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gabriel (Arsenal), and Richarlison (Tottenham).

6️⃣ standout stars ✨



Who is your @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month? 🏆#PLAwards — Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2024

The winner will be determined through open fan voting and expert panel votes. Fans can vote for their favorite player until February 12th.