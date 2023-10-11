VIDEO: Rating - 94! Mudryk wins the Golden Ball in FC 24 after 6 seasons
Football news Today, 16:32
PHOTO: Robbie Jay
TikTok blogger Mazza783 attempted to win the Golden Ball in FC24 for Chelsea's Ukrainian winger, Mikhail Mudrik.
It took a whole 6 seasons to achieve this feat. In the fourth season, Mikhail made it to the top 4 nominees for the most prestigious individual award but couldn't secure it.
In a triumphant season for Mudrik, his card reached an overall rating of 94. He scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists.
It's worth noting that, as of now, Mudrik has only managed to score one goal for Chelsea.
