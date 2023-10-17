RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. During the Euro qualification match, the fan stepped on Ronaldo's foot. CriRo limped

Football news Today, 12:47
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
On the 16th of October, the match took place during the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification in Group J, featuring the national teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal. The game concluded with the resounding 5-0 victory in favor of the Portuguese.

In this encounter, the renowned forward Cristiano Ronaldo shone brightly, netting the brace in the 5th and 20th minutes. With these goals, Ronaldo's tally for the year 2023 now stands at an impressive 40.

However, an incident transpired in the 39th minute when the fan invaded the pitch and approached the Portuguese star. Security stewards swiftly surrounded the intruder, but during the ensuing scuffle, the fan inadvertently stepped on Cristiano's foot.

Ronaldo was visibly affected, subsequently limping, yet displayed his resilience by continuing to play until the 66th minute when he was substituted for Diogo Jota.

