Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory

On October 16, the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification matches took place in Group J.

The Portuguese national team, which has already advanced to the final stage of the European Championship, dominated the team of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a score of 5-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in this match, notching his 39th and 40th goals in 2023.

In parallel matches, the national teams of Iceland and Slovakia secured victories.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 16

Group J. 8th round

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Portugal - 0:5

Goals: Ronaldo, 5, 20, Fernandes, 25, Cancelo, 32, Felix, 41

Iceland - Liechtenstein - 4:0

Goals: Sigurdsson, 22, 49, Finnbogason, 44, Haraldsson, 63

Luxembourg - Slovakia - 0:1

Goal: Duris, 77