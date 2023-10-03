VIDEO. Bring the Golden Ball! Ronaldo named best player in Saudi Arabia for the 2nd time in a row

The 38-year-old Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr, has been named the best player of September in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Cristiano's team won all four matches. Ronaldo himself scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists. In the current season, the Portuguese star has 10 goals and 5 assists to his name.

Twitter users jokingly suggested that Ronaldo deserves the Ballon d'Or, even though he wasn't nominated for the prestigious individual award for the first time in 20 years in 2023.

It's worth noting that in August, Ronaldo also received the award for the best player in the Saudi Arabian league.

Currently, Al-Nassr is in 4th place in the league table with 18 points from 8 rounds. Al-Hilal is leading with 20 points, while 2nd and 3rd places are shared by Al-Ittihad (19) and Al-Taawoun.

Yesterday, on October 2nd, Ronaldo scored a goal in the Asian Champions League match against Istiklol.

VIDEO: All 10 goals by Ronaldo in the 2023/24 season