VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
On October 2, the match of the 2nd round of the Asian Champions League in Group E takes place between the clubs Al-Nasr (Saudi Arabia) and Istikol Dushanbe (Tajikistan).
The 38-year-old leader of the Saudi team, Cristiano Ronaldo, entered the field from the first minutes.
In the 66th minute of the game, KriRo equalized the score. Ronaldo is playing his 35th game for Al-Nasr. He has 31 goals scored and 8 assists.
By the 80th minute, the Saudi side was leading 3:1 and ultimately clinched the match.. Anderson Talisca scored a double.
