Very bad news. Donny van de Beek ends his season early

A string of injuries keeps haunting the Dutchman.

After this, it will be a tough road back to top form.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Girona's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek underwent surgery yesterday after suffering a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon and is now virtually ruled out for the rest of the season.

After sustaining the injury in the match against Athletic Bilbao, the 28-year-old Donny van de Beek was forced to go under the knife, effectively sidelining him for the remainder of the current campaign.

See also: Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Donny van de Beek joined Girona in the summer of 2024 from Manchester United for €500,000. During his time at the club, he managed to play 37 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

The Dutchman's current contract with Girona runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values him at €5 million.

Reminder: Unfortunate situation. Donny van de Beek suffers horrific injury in La Liga match