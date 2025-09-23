Unfortunate situation. Donny van de Beek suffers horrific injury in La Liga match

A loss for Girona

In the 6th round of La Liga, Athletic Bilbao hosted Girona. The first half was marred by an unpleasant incident for the visitors.

Details: In the 33rd minute, Donny van de Beek fell to the pitch and began screaming in pain, apparently having sustained a very serious injury.

📸 - OH NO, Donny van de Beek looks to have picked up a VERY BAD injury and is screaming loud! pic.twitter.com/PYIMKDvAtS — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 23, 2025

At halftime, Girona holds a narrow lead over Athletic. The only goal so far was scored by Azzedine Ounahi.

