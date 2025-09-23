RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Unfortunate situation. Donny van de Beek suffers horrific injury in La Liga match

A loss for Girona
Football news Today, 14:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the 6th round of La Liga, Athletic Bilbao hosted Girona. The first half was marred by an unpleasant incident for the visitors.

Details: In the 33rd minute, Donny van de Beek fell to the pitch and began screaming in pain, apparently having sustained a very serious injury.

At halftime, Girona holds a narrow lead over Athletic. The only goal so far was scored by Azzedine Ounahi.

