Unfortunate situation. Donny van de Beek suffers horrific injury in La Liga match
A loss for Girona
Football news Today, 14:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/GironaFC/status/1970542694540689536
In the 6th round of La Liga, Athletic Bilbao hosted Girona. The first half was marred by an unpleasant incident for the visitors.
Details: In the 33rd minute, Donny van de Beek fell to the pitch and began screaming in pain, apparently having sustained a very serious injury.
At halftime, Girona holds a narrow lead over Athletic. The only goal so far was scored by Azzedine Ounahi.
