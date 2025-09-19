Athletic president details the minute-by-minute saga of Laporte's return

Revealed what complicated the transfer.

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte, not without difficulties and FIFA's intervention, has finally made his return to Athletic Bilbao. The Basque club openly admits that the transfer was extremely complex.

Details: Athletic president Jon Uriarte held a press conference summing up the transfer window, with Laporte’s return taking center stage. Uriarte came thoroughly prepared and broke down, minute by minute, how the process unfolded.